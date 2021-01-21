New Vaccination Centres Open in England

Another 65 new vaccination centres have opened in England today, as nearly two million people in the UK have received their fist jab in the past week.

The new vaccination hubs include a mosque in Birmingham and an Odeon cinema in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England Medical Director, said that supplies of the vaccine “will be variable” as manufacturers are “ramping up the production process”.

Two millions vaccinations a week are required to meet the government’s target of immunising all over 70s, health and care workers and the extremely clinically vulnerable by mid-February.

Report by Avagninag.

