Mass Covid-19 vaccination centres opening across England

Seven mass vaccination centres are opening across England as the government ramps up the fight against of Covid-19.

The new centres will be able to vaccinate thousands of people every week whilst around 1,200 smaller sites will also provide people with the vaccine.

The drive comes as the UK sees a steep increase in infections and record numbers COVID-19 patients being hospitalised Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn