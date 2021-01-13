Free Covid vaccine for Delhi residents? CM Kejriwal comments ahead of launch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commented on the impending launch of mass immunisation against Covid-19.

India will begin vaccinations on January 16.

Vaccines are being shipped to various centres across the country.

Two vaccines have been cleared for emergency use by regulators.

These are Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Kejriwal said that he had asked Centre to provide vaccines free of cost to everyone.

In case the Modi administration refuses to do so, the Delhi government would give free vaccines to all residents of the national capital, the CM said.