Watch: Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM, others hail India's Covid vaccination drive

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched by PM Modi on January 16, Saturday.

Reactions from politicos across the country started pouring in soon after the launch.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccine will work as 'sanjeevani' in the fight against Covid-19.

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the vaccine drive.

Leaders of various states and UTs also hailed the Covid vaccination drive.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged people not to pay heed to rumours over vaccine.

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expressed satisfaction and hope over the drive.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was a 'moment of hope and honour'.

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering also congratulated PM Modi and the people of the country for the 'landmark' launch.