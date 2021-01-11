11pmSports011021

Reporter:the titans derrick henry is the nfl's leading rusher.

Baltimore quarterback lamar jackson is the nfl's leading quarterback rusher.

And it was jackson who stole the show at nissan stadium.

He ran for 136 yards nearly three times as many yards as derrick henry."

Took awhile for lamar jackson to warm up the jets, and the titans took advantage in the wildcard playoff showdown.

Second titans possession, ryan tannehill with the tight window throw to a-j brown.

What a pitch and catch.

Those two played pitch and catch once again, and brown collects the 10- yard touchdown.

7-0 tennessee.

Titans defense turned up the heat on jackson moments later.

Rashaan evans barring down hard.

Jackson says i better get rid of it.

He launches a bad pass.

Titans malcolm butler says i'll take that interception.

Led to a field goal to make it 10-0.

Late second quarter, it's a 10-3 game, when jackson's jets fueled up.

He escapes and jackson blisters the titans defense for a 48-yard touchdown.

Game went to the half tied at ten.

Jackson did the titan's 'd' dirty again in the third quarter with this first down run.

Baltimore got inside the five when j-k dobbins scores to make it 17-10.

With tennesssee down 17-13 with ten minutes to play, they elected to punt on a 4th and two at the ravens 40.

Baltimore took over and wound up getting a 51-yard field goal from justin turner to make it 20-13.

Same score.

Two minutes left.

Tannehill wants a big play.

Instead, it's picked off by marcus peters.

That sealed the titans fate.

Ravens celebrated by dancing on the titans logo.

Tennessee's season ends with a 20-13 loss.

With reaction to sunday's loss, here's news 12's angela moryan.

Angie: after today's 20-13 wild card loss to baltimore, the tennessee titans now have blown five double digit playoff leads in the last 30 years.

That's the most of any nfl team, and not a record you want to be holding.

Another record you don't want to see?

How about the nfl's leading rusher derrick henry rushing for a season low 40 yards against the ravens.

That after coming off a season high 250 yards in houston.

The titans offense couldn't even put up 210 yards today.

Not what you would expect from the afc south champs.

Teresa walker: how much did the offense let the team down today?

Mike vrabel: nobody let the team down teresa.

Just wasn't good enough.

Wasn't good enough as a team and that's how it goes sometimes.

Derrick henry: i need to play better.

We need to play better.

We didn't play good enough to win today and baltimore's just the better team.

Ryan tannehill: it's a huge disappointment.

Obviously, it's tough to kind of put into words right now because you're not prepared for this moment.

You know everything in my heart and my soul told me we were going to go win this game, so the finality of it is real.

I don't think we prepared to be in this position.

Angie: coach mike vrabel couldn't have asked for more out of his defense.

The titans were averaging just over one sack a game coming into wild card weekend.

Today they sacked last year's mvp lamar jackson five times and picked him off once.

Just not enough when the offense doesn't return the favor.

Despite the result, a couple chattanooga fans had a great time at today's game in socially distanced crowd.

Let's talk to them.

Brian hager: it was definitely interesting.

Of course you had to keep your mask on the whole time, and you feel like yourself is muffled.

However, it felt like we had some influence.

It was just very tough.

Chris horten: yeah, it was hard to be loud but also kept us kind of warm.

It was super super cold.

Thank goodness for handwarmers.

We had a great time.

Great time, still a loud game.

Angie: at least one tennessee team still got a win today.

The lady vols beat lsu by one point down in baton rogue.

The vols men prepare for instate rival vandy twice this week.

Stick with news 12 for the latest on those games.

For rick nyman, i'm angela moryan reporting in nashville.

