Can the Pfizer Vaccine Protect Against COVID-19 Variants?

New research is suggesting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can offer protections against two newly-discovered mutations of COVID-19.

Prep the store.... new research is suggesting - the pfizer coronavirus vaccine ca* offer protection against two newly discovered virus mutations.... pfizer researchers - using 20 different blood samples from people who received the vaccine.... a study from the university of texas medical branch says - antibodies from those vaccine recipients - are working to fend off the virus in lab dishes.... researchers say - the test results are allowing them to breathe a sigh of relief.... "what we found is with this one key mutation, there was basically no difference in how well the serum of people have been immunized, could activate the virus, whether it did or did not have the mutation.

So, it was a very reassuring finding."

Meanwhile in other vaccine related news - great britain has approved emergency use of moderna's covid-19