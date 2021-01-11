How to Prevent Winter Hair Breakage

Add these expert-approved steps into your hair routine during the cold-weather months:.Since frigid conditions are known sap moisture, consider working a hair oil into your routine to combat dryness.Apply your oil of choice on your scalp, massage it into the follicles, and then work the oil down the rest of your hair.A heavier conditioning product can also give your hair the boost it needs during this time of the year.During the winter, it is critical to use protective hairstyles, like braids and buns, and accessories, like scarves.Steer clear of using heat as much as possible on hair during the winter.But if you do need to use heat, take protective measures—like using protectants before drying or styling.You can even adjust your diet to meet your hair's needs during the tough winter season.

.Eat plenty of chia seeds, avocado, and leafy greens with phytonutrients, to give your hair the tools it needs to stay strong