NJ Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Sheltering With Several Lawmakers During US Capitol Riots
A 75-year-old congresswoman from New Jersey has tested positive for the coronavirus following last week's U.S. Capitol lockdown.

Democratic Rep.

Bonnie Watson Coleman revealed Monday she received a positive COVID-19 test.

Katie Johnston reports.