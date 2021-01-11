Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 11, 2021

Fatal crash in Charlotte County

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Fatal crash in Charlotte County
Fatal crash in Charlotte County
A fatal crash on I75 in Charlotte County involving a car and a tanker.

Into early Saturday, followed bya return to high temps in the60s foIF YOU WERE STUCK IN TRAFFICTHIS AFTERNOON ON I-75 ICHARLOTTE COUNTY, THIS IS WHY.AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO THISFATAL CRASH INVOLVING A CAR ANDA TANKER NEAR MILE MARKER 169.IT’S UNCLEAR WHAT LED UP TO THE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Punta Gorda school evacuated

Punta Gorda school evacuated

FOX 4 Now Florida

A Punta Gorda student was arrested after making a joke about bringing a bomb to school.

You might like

More coverage