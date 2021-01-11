Joe Biden: Senate Between Impeachment, Another Relief Package

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Biden suggested the Senate divide its time between carrying out his agenda and holding an impeachment trial for Trump.

"My priority, first and foremost, is to get the stimulus bill passed and, secondly, begin to rebuild the economy," Biden said.

The move could temper fears among some Democrats that a second Trump impeachment trial could distract from Biden's early agenda on the economy and the pandemic.

House Democrats are expected to impeach Trump a second time on Wednesday following his incitement of a deadly riot at the Capitol last week.