Ben & Jerry's calls for Trump's removal

Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy discusses the company’s calls for Trump’s removal from office and why all businesses should express their voices with CNN’s Richard Quest.
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 5-6:30
Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy discusses the company’s calls for Trump’s removal from office and why all businesses should express their voices with CNN’s Richard Quest.
072720 5-6:30
In a forceful statement on its website, Ben and Jerry's ice cream company calls on Americans to dismantle white supremacy. The ice..