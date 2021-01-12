As Covid-19 cases rise, flu numbers are down

As the number of coronavirus cases rise, the number of flu cases is down across the United States and here at home.

Our current covid 19 precautions... sending flu rates*dow* this year.

New at 5:30... action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how covid-19 infections are stacking up against the threat of the seasonal flu.

Kristian: the c-d-c says there were approximately 22-thousan* deaths caused by the flu in the united states in 2020.

That is significantly lower than the more than 374- thousand deaths we saw from the coronavirus.

You can see that the number of deaths related to the flu has been decreasing over the past few years.

There were 61- thousand deaths from 2017- 2018.

But that number went down to 34- thousand in from 2018-2019 robert bernstein: so far flu cases in butte county are very low like cdc is reporting for the nation as a whole.

Our surveillance data we have is that flu is just not circulating in butte county.

Kristian stand up: if we look at this chart we can also see that flu hospitalizations also went down significantly over the last few years.

From 2017 to 2018 the number of hospitalizations was at 810- thousand.

But from 2018-2019 that number went down to 490 thousand.

And if we take a look at last year's numbers we can see that total number of people hospitalized went down to a total of 400- thousand.

Dr. bernstein: those flu numbers would have been much less if people had gotten their vaccinations.

Of course the covid vaccine was not available in 2020 so it's not surprising that the spread of the covid infection has been as severe as it has.

Kristian tag: even though the number of deaths from the flu is lower than the coronavirus - we still saw 38 million flu cases compared to 22 million coronavirus cases in 2020.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Dr. bernstein says the number of coronavirus cases would have likely been higher across the u-s if there had been more testing capabilities when the pandemic first started.

And alan while flu rates are looking better than ever... our safety protocols are just not stopping the spread of covid.