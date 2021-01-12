North Valley High School received grant to combat illegal tobacco

North Valley High School in Anderson received grant funding from California’s Department of Justice to help fight illegal tobacco.

An anderson high school gets thousands of dollars to help fight illegal tobacco use.

Ana torrea atorreanews north valley high school secured a grant close to 450,000 dollars which will go towards combatting illegal tobacco use in its school communities.

There are several reasons why north valley high school principal lupe cordova applied for the tobacco grant program.

Lupe cordova north valley high school principal one to get a resource officer on campus, the other one to increase their counseling services.

The state notified north valley high school of its grant funding back in december.

The money will also be used to tackle the sale of illegal tobacco products aimed at teens.

With the grant, cordova hopes to put a stop to tobacco use in his school communities.

Lupe cordova north valley high school principal i think there's a lot of things that are going on in our society.

There's a lot of social and emotional needs that need to be met.

And when those needs aren't met, kids kind of turn to other things ana torrea funding for this grant comes from the california department of justice reporting in anderson, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

