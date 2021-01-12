GOP Sen. Susan Collins Thought The Capitol Attack Was Done By Iran

GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine has published a new op-ed.

In it, she said she initially thought the Capitol siege was the work of the Iranians.

"My first thought was that the Iranians had followed through on their threat to strike the Capitol," Collins, Collins is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says Business Insider.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been heightened in recent weeks.

However, it was no secret that pro-Trump extremist groups were planning violence on January 6th.