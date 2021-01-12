Several Gorillas Test Positive For COVID At San Diego Zoo

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the US and possibly the world.

The park’s executive director, Lisa Peterson, said eight gorillas are positive for the virus.

All the gorillas live together at the park and several have been coughing, reports HuffPost.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team.

Carers have tested positive for the virus but have been asymptomatic.