Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for thecoronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among suchprimates in the United States and possibly the world.

The park’s executivedirector, Lisa Peterson, told The Associated Press that eight gorillas thatlive together at the park are believed to have the virus and several have beencoughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlifecare team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic andwore a mask at all times around the gorillas.