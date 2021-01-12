ISU Loyola

To cancel their spring season... yes...the indiana state men's basketball schedule to start mvc play has been brutual.... the sycamores have opened against the top three teams in the standing but you have to be honest... isu hasn't played anywhere good enough to beat these teams and that continued monday... the sycamores wrapped up a two game series with loyola... randy miller junior caps a nine-ohh isu run with the three...good start, isu up 17-9.... the sycamores then went stone cold...they didn't make a field goal over the final eight minutes of the first half... loyola was up 27-24 at the break... second half...cooper neeese good on the three....isu to within three... jake laravia led isu with 11...his three brings isu to within three again at 45-42 but that's as close as isu would get the rest of the way... loyola wins 58-48 dropping the sycamores to one and five in the mvc...