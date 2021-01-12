Republic Day 2021: Parade rehearsal underway at Delhi's Rajpath | Watch

Parade rehearsal underway at Rajpath ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The officials were seen marching as part of their rehearsal on January 12.

The Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year with fervour.

On this day, the Indian Constitution came into effect in the year 1950.

This year, India has decided to go ahead with a parade without chief guest to mark R-Day.

Decision was taken after British PM Boris Johnson's last-minute decision to cancel his visit.

The visit cancelled due to the spread of a mutant strain of the virus that causes Covid-19 in the UK.