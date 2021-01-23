R-day: Protesting farmers' dress rehearsal for parallel parade in Delhi | Watch

Protesting farmers conducted full dress rehearsal for a parallel parade on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers to take out the Kisan tractor parade in Delhi on January 26.

Farm unions said the tractor parade will be conducted in a 'disciplined, peaceful' manner.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of 40 unions, said parade would cover a 60-km stretch.

Farm unions added that tractor parade would pass through New Delhi's Outer Ring Road.

Tractors during parade would display the national flag along with flags of farm unions.

Farmers also said their march would commence only after military parade on Rajpath ends.

The 11th round of discussions between government and farmers failed to make any progress on Friday.

The talks hit a roadblock as farmer leaders stand firm with their demands.