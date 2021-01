'Will admit women officers for pilot training': Indian Army Chief

Ahead of Army Day, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressed the annual press conference in national capital on January 12.

While addressing media persons, General Naravane said, "Last month, I had initiated a proposal that women officers can be recruited to Army aviation.

We are thinking that in the next course in July 2021, we will admit women officers for pilot training."