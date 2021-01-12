Light morning freezing drizzle and flurries; otherwise cloudy

The forecast: An approaching weak disturbance will bring areas of freezing mist/drizzle for our morning commute.

Some slick spots are certainly possible on the roadways and for that reason a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place since 8 P.M.

Last night until noon today.

A better chance for rain and snow showers enters the picture Thursday evening.

This will not be a major system for us either but some slippery travel has potential to come about by Friday & Saturday with a light accumulation of snow.

Colder temperatures are expected to return by the weekend.