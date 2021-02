Monday 5:15 a..m. forecast

KATIE LASALLE HAS THE FORECAST.Katie: LOW LEVEL CLOUDS, FOG ANDMIST, SNOW IS FALLING EAST ANDSOUTH OF TOWN.LET'S SHOW YOU THE RADAROUTSIDE, ACTIVE PICTURE.A SERIES OF STORMS WILL IMPACTCOLORADO AS WE START THE WEEK.OVER THE EASTERN PLAINS, THEHEAVIEST SNOW CURRENTLY.NEAR BURLINGTON, IMPACTED BYAREAS OF BLOWING SNOW, GUSTYWINDS AS WELL, SIMILAR SOUTH OFCOLORADO SPRINGS.HERE ACROSS THE DENVER AREA,MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY, DRYCONDITIONS, MOVING OUT TOELIZABETH, A BREAK INTO THE MIDMORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOONHOURS, AND THEN INTO THEMOUNTAINS THE SNOW WILL PICK UPLATER TODAY.THIS MORNING NEAR GLENWOODSPRINGS, SNOW INDICATED ON THERADAR.IN TERMS OF WHAT WE AREEXPECTING FOR THE REST OF THEDAY, WE ARE GOING TO DEAL WITH AWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL5:00.LIMON, BURLINGTON, AND ANOTHERWINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FORPORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERNCOLORADO, PORTIONS OF THE SANJUAN AND MOUNTAINS NEARTELLURIDE.IN THE LOW 20S, ONLY 2°° INLEADVILLE, SINGLE DIGITS ANDTEENS IN THE MOUNTAIN TOWNS.BUNDLE UP THE KIDS AT THE BUSSTOP.IT'S GOING TO BE A COLD ONE.HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.A CHANCE OF SNOW UNDER A MOSTLYCLOUDY SKY AFTER ABOUT 2:00.SO LIGHT FLURRIES WILL ARRIVEAFTER 2:00, AND THEN THE SNOWWILL PICK UP LATER TONIGHT.HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY,EVERGREEN, AND 29°°.LOW 30S THROUGH PARKER ANDCASTLE ROCK.TEENS TO LOW 20S UP TOALLENSPARK AND GREEN LAKE.THE SYSTEM WILL SWIRL BACK INTOTHE STATE, THAT WILL INCREASETHE CHANCES HERE IN TOWN, MOREMOISTURE FILLS IN.SNOW WILL BE FALLING ANDACCUMULATION OF 1 TO 2-INCHESEXPECTED AS THE TEMPERATURESDROP BELOW FREEZING.SO, TUESDAY AS MENTIONED, THESECOND STORM WILL ROLL INTO THESTATE, A CHANCE FOR LIGHT TOMODERATE SNOW IN THE METRO AREA.1 TO 2 INCHES ON AVERAGE, 2 TO 4OVER THE EASTERN PLAINS.21°° FOR A LOW TONIGHT ANDTOMORROW, 26 FOR A HIGH.DEFINITELY A COLD START TO THISWEEK, BUT THINGS WILL WARM UPAND STAY THAT WA