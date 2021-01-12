Major GOP donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson dies

Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, died January 11 following complications related to his cancer treatment, his company said.
He was 87.
