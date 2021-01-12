COVID-19 vaccination plan 'not working,' former FDA official warns

More than 22 million doses of the covein 19 vaccine have been distributed tohospitals and pharmacies nationwide sofar, according to the Centers forDisease Control and Prevention.

But the 500says fewer than seven million peoplehave received the first dose.

The issueis not the supply.

The vaccine.

Theissue is not being able to get enoughpeople injected with the vaccine.

Somehospitals air forced to throw awayvaccines that quickly expired once theywere taken out of cold storage.

This issuch a precious resource, and reallythis wasted should not be tolerated atall.

Health experts say there may be alag and vaccine reporting, but someactions can be taken to improve theprocess.

If there are, let's, say,three doses in a vial that are not used,that the pharmacists or nurses shouldbe allowed to give that to whoever isaround, um, instead of wasting it.

Thiscomes as more than 2.2 million New Covein 19 cases, and about 27,000 deathswere reported in the U.

S.

During the1st 10 days of 2021 according to JohnsHopkins University.

We have a lot morethat we need to do, because right nowacross the country, the freezers arefilling up with this vaccine, and it'snot where we need it.

I'm John Laurensreporting.