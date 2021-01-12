Protests to continue, committee members are pro-govt: Farmer leaders on SC's order

After Supreme Court halted farm laws, farmer union leaders said that they will continue their protest as they allege that centre was behind the formation of committee to resolve the issue.

"We'd issued a press note last night stating that we won't accept any committee formed by Supreme Court for mediation.

We were confident that Centre will get a committee formed through Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders," said Krantikari Kisan Union chief, Darshan Pal.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) said, "We had said yesterday itself that we won't appear before any such committee.

Our agitation will go on as usual.

All the members of this Committee are pro-govt and had been justifying the laws of the Government."