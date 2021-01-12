Kim Kardashian Isn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring in Latest Instagram Post

Kardashian took to Instagram on Jan.

11 to promote her Skims line.

One of the photos clearly shows a bare ring finger.

Later that same day, Kardashian shared a series of pictures to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Allison Statter.

In one of the pictures, Kardashian can be seen wearing a slim band on her ring finger.

These seemingly telling photos come amid ongoing reports that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are headed for divorce.

Kim has tried everything she can to make things work with Kanye but it’s not working.

Kim has held on to the relationship in hopes of a change and for the sake of the kids, but all signs are pointing to divorce, Source, to 'Entertainment Tonight'