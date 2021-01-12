President Trump Disavows Responsibility For U.S. Capitol Insurrection; Dems Ready 2nd Inpeachment Vote

President Trump is kicking off a last-minute push to tout his accomplishments while in office as Democrats are pushing ahead with plans to get remove him from office just days before the end of his term.
Natalie Brand reports.
(1/12/21)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday disavowed responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week..
