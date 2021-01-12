Armie Hammer's "Rape" DMs Go Viral

A new sex scandal is engulfing actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer reportedly said he 'wanted to cut off' his girlfriend's toe and 'keep it in his pocket.'

The disturbing screenshots were released by a former girlfriend.

She claims Hammer sent her vile Instagram messages about rape and cannibalism.

Screenshots of the messages were leaked on Twitter by an anonymous, now private account House of Effie.

The messages were sent between October 2016 and February 2020.

They include conversations about BDSM, in addition to numerous sexual references to cannibalistic acts and 'blood-sucking'.

The authenticity of the screenshots has also not yet been verified.

The woman behind the account shared new allegations in which he appeared to refer to her as his 'slave'.

"You just live to obey me and be my slave." "I will own you.

That's my soul.

My brain.

My spirit.

My body.

Would you come and be my property till you die?" "If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?" It comes as one of Hammer's exes, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has spoken out saying she believes the shocking messages 'are real.'

'It takes an army to hide a predator.'