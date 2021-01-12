FBI And DOJ Likely To Charge Hundreds For Involvement In Capitol Siege

The FBI and Justice Department are looking into 'significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy' after the riot and siege of the US Capitol.

Business Insider reports the acting US attorney said Tuesday that the 'scope and scale' of the Capitol riot probe is unprecedented in FBI and DOJ history.

Michael Sherwin said his office has opened more than 170 subject files so far and charged 70 cases.

Furthermore, Business Insider reports Sherwin said prosecutors expect that number to 'grow into the hundreds.'

He added that there were 'thousands of potential witnesses' and 'hundreds' of potential cases that could arise as a result.