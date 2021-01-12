Gov. Phil Murphy Discusses COVID, Economy In New Jersey State Of The State Address

The pandemic was a primary topic Tuesday in New Jersey Gov.
Phil Murphy's State of the State address.
The virus has had a significant impact on health and the economy in the state; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
He vowed in 2021 to help businesses struggling in the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced new changes to help schools dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.