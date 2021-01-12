COVID Gorillas

The San Diego Zoo said it believes two gorillas were exposed by an asymptomatic staffer.
A local primatologist said this is alarming and is concerned about the potential consequences if the virus continues to spread to animals like gorillas.
Some gorillas at the San Diego Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, according to zoo officials on Monday (1/11).
As many as eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are presumed to have contracted COVID-19 from a human handler after one..