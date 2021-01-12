FBI: Capitol Rioters May Be Put On No-Fly List

The FBI is considering adding those who attacked the US Capitol last week to the federal no-fly list.

When a person checks in for a flight, his or her reservation information is checked against the TSA's Secure Flight database.

The procedure includes determining whether the traveler is on the no-fly list or selectee list.

On Tuesday, congressional leaders called to keep rioters off planes after they said they remained mostly in the dark from the agencies that oversee the list.

Much of how the lists work, including what qualifies a person for inclusion and how many people are listed, is classified as sensitive security information.

The no-fly list began in the wake of the 9/11 attacks when the FBI provided the FAA a list of 125 people who should not be allowed on planes.