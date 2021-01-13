U.S. Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Priority

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability.

The vaccine will now be made available to include people 65 and older.

The changes in availability also gives priority to those with underlying health conditions.

Americans who are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 infection now qualify officials said.

People with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses are at increased risk for severe COVID-19.

According to UPI, HHS and CDC will be assisting states in opening new vaccination facilities.