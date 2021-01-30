EU vaccine row: Gove 'confident' programme will continue as planned

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the Government expects coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and AstraZeneca to be supplied to the UK, after a discussion with the EU chief.He told reporters: “The Prime Minister was very clear, we’ve entered into contractual arrangements with AstraZeneca and Pfizer and we expect those arrangements to be honoured.“And President von der Leyen was clear that she understood exactly the UK Government’s position so we expect that those contracts will be honoured, we expect that vaccines will continue to be supplied.“Of course we will work with them (the EU) in order to make sure that their own problems can be tackled.“Our first priority is vaccinating people in the United Kingdom, but we also want to work with our friends and neighbours in the European Union in order to help them as well.”