Hiker identified after two years

TRY AND CUT IT OFF BEFORE ITBECOMES MORE DEVASTATING.CLOSURE FOR A LOUISIANA FAMILYAS A MISSING PERSONS CASE COMESTO AN END IN COLLIER COUNTY.THANKS FOR WATCHING FOX 4 NEWSAT 6, I’M JANE MONREAL.AND I’M PATRICK NOLAN -HAPPENING NOW ...COLLIER COUNTY INVESTIGATORS SAYD-N-A EVIDENCE AND COMMUNITYTIPS LED TO AN I-D OF A HIKERFOUND DEAD IN BIG CYPRESSPRESERVE MORE THAN TWO YEARSAGO.HIS LEGAL NAME WAS VANCERODRIGUEZ, BUT WENT BY THE NAME"MOSTLY HARMLESS" ..

IN HISONLINE POSTINGS.

HE AN