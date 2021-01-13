400 BULLETS Movie (2021) - Jean-Paul Ly, Andrew Lee Potts, James Warren

400 BULLETS Movie Trailer HD (2021) - Plot synopsis: One cold winter night in Afghanistan is about to get a whole lot worse for Rana Rae (Jean-Paul Ly), a Gurkha soldier left to guard a British military outpost, when Captain Noah Brandt (Andrew Lee Potts) arrives looking for refuge from a group of rogue special ops and a cell of heavily armed Taliban.

The two soldiers must fight for their lives as they attempt to call for backup before the rogue squad, led by the backstabbing Sergeant Bartlett (James Warren), can hunt them down to retrieve a case of missile guidance chips that Noah intercepted.

But Bartlett and his men do not count on Rana, whose ferocious Gurkha training makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Rana and Noah, armed with only 400 bullets and the Gurkha's deadly weapon of choice – the kukri blade – must battle their way through multiple enemies in a brutal showdown to the death in the film's jaw-dropping finale.

Starring Jean-Paul Ly (Jailbreak, I Am Vengeance), Andrew Lee Potts (The Crown, Primeval, Alice in Wonderland), James Warren (The Gentlemen, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Adele Oni (The Witcher, Years and Years), Steve Blades (All the Devil’s Men, Recoil), and Wayne Gordon (Into the Badlands, Cinderella Man).