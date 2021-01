Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer clash in first PMQs of 2021

Sir Keir Starmer questioned why Boris Johnson was “so slow to act” wheninfection rates began to surge in December.

The Labour leader said: “The lastPMQs was on December 16.

The Prime Minister told us then that we were seeing,in his words, a significant reduction in the virus.

He told us then that therewas no need for endless lockdowns and no need to change the rules aboutChristmas mixing.