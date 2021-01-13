Wednesday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: RILY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Wednesday, B.
Riley Financial's President, Kenneth M.
Young, made a $73,600 purchase of RILY, buying 1,600 shares at a cost of $46.00 each.
Young was up about 12.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $51.62 in trading on Wednesday.
B.
Riley Financial is trading up about 8% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Young bought RILY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $98,105 at an average of $21.80 per share.
