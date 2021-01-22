Friday 1/22 Insider Buying Report: ODC

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Oil-Dri Corp.

Of America's Director, Allan H.

Selig, made a $33,730 buy of ODC, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $33.73 each.

Oil-Dri Corp.

Of America is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Selig bought ODC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $104,129 at an average of $34.71 per share.