Rep. Ilhan Omar Urges Impeachment On House Floor: ‘We, As A Nation, Can No Longer Look Away’

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged for the impeachment and immediate removal of President Donald Trump on the U.S. House floor Wednesday, a week after the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of Trump supporters.
WCCO 4 News - Jan.
13, 2021
Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged for the impeachment and immediate removal of President Donald Trump on the U.S. House floor Wednesday, a week after the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of Trump supporters.
WCCO 4 News - Jan.
13, 2021
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) said he planned to introduce his articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday night and..