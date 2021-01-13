Georgia U.S. Attorney Surprised By Lack Of Voter Fraud

Bobby Christine is the new US Attorney overseeing federal prosecutions in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a call with staffers that he was pleasantly surprised to find there were no legitimate election fraud cases.

President Donald Trump appointed Christine after pressuring his predecessor to resign over the lack of election fraud cases.

Christine said he already dismissed the two highest-profile cases his department was looking at, which he said had no merit.

Business Insider reports that Trump has sought to overturn the results of the election he lost, focusing his efforts on Georgia.