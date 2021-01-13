B.C. Windstorm Leaves Thousands In The Dark

Residents across B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Okanagan and South Vancouver Island woke up without power Wednesday morning ... assuming any of them got any sleep with sounds like this going on throughout the night.Winds up to 70 km/h ripped through the regions late Tuesday evening with gusts knocking down trees, sweeping patio furniture off condo balconies, and lighting social media ablaze with videos of exploding power transformers.B.C. Hydro says it’s currently dealing with 358 outages as of 8:40 a.m.

Wednesday and that a little over 89K customers remain without electricity.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system and an atmospheric river of moisture caused the windstorm.