Rioter in 'Camp Auschwitz' Shirt Has Been Arrested

A rioter wearing a deeply offensive, anti-Semitic sweatshirt at the US Capitol last week is now under arrest.

Newser reports the man was photographed wearing a 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt during the US Capitol siege was taken into custody on Wednesday in Virginia.

The garment also featured 'Work brings freedom.'

It's a translation of "Arbeit macht frei," the German phrase that appeared on the concentration camp’s entrance.

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives.