Will President Trump be impeached a second time? p1

Will House lawmakers attempt to impeach President Trump for a second time?

With less than 10 days remaining on President Trump's term, House lawmakers are pushing to remove the President from office through Impeachment and the 25th amendment due to his actions during the invasion of the State Capitol that lead to 5 deaths.

One of which was a Capitol police officer.

What do you think?

Ben Hall will be joined by Joel K Goldstein, an Emeritus Professor of Law at Saint Louis University School of Law to discuss what role the Vice President would have if this took place, and the process of impeachment.