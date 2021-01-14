James Harden Says Rockets Are 'Just Not Good Enough'

Following the team's 117-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night, Harden issued a statement.

We're not even close, honestly, to that team -- obviously the defending champions -- and all the other elite teams out there.

, James Harden, via statement.

We're just not good enough -- chemistry, talentwise, just everything.

And it was clear these last two games, James Harden, via statement.

According to sources, Harden made his desire to be traded to a better team clear to owner Tilman Fertitta before the start of the season.

I love this city.

I literally have done everything that I can, James Harden, via statement.

I mean, this situation is crazy.

It's something that I don't think can be fixed, James Harden, via statement.

The Rockets are reportedly seeking talented rookies in exchange for Harden