CES 2021 | Tech industry shows off COVID-19 inspired gadgets

CES 2021 is in full swing virtually, and the technology industry is showing off COVID-19 inspired gadgets.
Reporter Mandy Gaither has a closer look at items from smart masks to virus detecting stickers.
CES 2021 is in full swing virtually, and the technology industry is showing off COVID-19 inspired gadgets.
Reporter Mandy Gaither has a closer look at items from smart masks to virus detecting stickers.
CES, the annual gadget show that showcases the buzziest and brightest tech, looks different this year — less Vegas glitz, more..
· The biggest tech showcase of the year, CES, was in Las Vegas this week.
· The show is the traditional venue for tech..