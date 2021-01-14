FALLING Movie

FALLING Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago.

John's father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up.

Willis is in the early stages of dementia, making running the farm on his own increasingly difficult, so John brings him to stay at his California home so that he and his sister Sarah (Linney) might help him find a place near them to relocate to.

Unfortunately, their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s adamant refusal to change his way of life in the slightest.

Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Terry Chen, Sverrir Gudnason, Hannah Gross, Laura Linney and Bracken Burns Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, February 5th