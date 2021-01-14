Pandemic takes devastating toll on Black-owned businesses

Black-owned businesses are shutting down twice as fast as others during the pandemic.
A once-popular skating rink in Chicago is struggling to keep its doors open with Covid-19 restrictions.
CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus reports.
Black-owned businesses are shutting down twice as fast as others during the pandemic.
A once-popular skating rink in Chicago is struggling to keep its doors open with Covid-19 restrictions.
CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus reports.
As we stand at the beginning of the new year, there’s a lot of hope by investors, business owners, citizens, all of us, that 2021..
6am-2021-01-20