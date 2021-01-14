TEN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT movie clip - Hurricane Warning

TEN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT movie clip - Hurricane Warning - Plot synopsis: Caroline Williams returns to the DJ booth for the first time since her star-making turn as Stretch in 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

Williams plays Amy Marlowe, a veteran late night radio host on the eve of forced retirement trapped inside the station by a violent storm after being bitten by a rabid bat.

The film draws inspiration from classic horror tales brought to life by Stephen King, The Twilight Zone, and other forgotten late night horror anthology programs.