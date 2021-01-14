Will President Trump's second impeachment end differently?

The question of what will happen to President Trump is once again in the hands of 100 senators who will act as jurors in Trump's second impeachment trial, including Sens.
Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).
The question of what will happen to President Trump is once again in the hands of 100 senators who will act as jurors in Trump's second impeachment trial, including Sens.
Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).
US House of Representatives , Adopts Historic 2nd
Impeachment of Trump.
No president has ever been impeached
twice..
Will House lawmakers attempt to impeach President Trump for a second time? With less than 10 days remaining on President Trump's..